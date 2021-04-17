All the fresh Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Huddersfield, what will the Reds XI look like today?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up another positive result this afternoon as they prepare to host Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four games and are all-but secure when it comes to Championship safety – something they will look to make sure of as soon as possible.

Last time out, Forest were held to a goalless draw at Bristol City, and Chris Hughton will be urging his side to return to winning ways this afternoon.

They take on a Huddersfield Town side who have won only two league games in 2021 and are winless in their last five games.

Forest will monitor Sammy Ameobi and make a late decision on the winger’s fitness ahead of today’s clash. The winger picked up a knock in the build-up to the Bristol City test, and didn’t train on Thursday afternoon.

Tobias Figueiredo will also be considered in regards to a place in the matchday squad, with the defender recently recovering from a hamstring problem and returning to training this week.

It is unlikely that Figueiredo will start the game ahead of Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall, though, who continue to thrive alongside each other in the heart of defence. Harry Arter and Samba Sow (groin) will both be missing.

Probable Forest XI: Samba; Christie, Worrall, McKenna, Blackett; Garner, Yates; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Mighten; Grabban.