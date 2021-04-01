All the fresh Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Cardiff, what will the Reds’ XI look like tomorrow?

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to start a hectic Easter period strongly as they prepare to take on Cardiff City on Good Friday.

The Reds travel to South Wales looking to return to winning ways having gone winless in their last six Championship outings.

Before the international break, Chris Hughton’s side produced a much-improved display in a 1-1 draw with Brentford, and the manager will be looking for more of the same on Friday afternoon.

It promises to be a tough test for the Reds, however. Cardiff have suffered defeat only once since Mick McCarthy took over in January, and the Bluebirds sit only four points off the play-offs in eighth position.

Forest are sweating over the fitness of Joe Worrall heading into Friday’s clash. The defender has been missing for the last three games because of a cracked rib he sustained against Luton Town at the start of the month.

Hughton has revealed that Worrall has been back in training, but has only participated in a limited amount, leaving his chances of featuring in South Wales up in the air.

Gaetan Bong is also a doubt for the weekend. The left-back picked up an injury in the draw with Brentford, after delivering a cross from the left which led to Filip Krovinovic slotting home an equaliser.

The defender is another who hasn’t participated too much in training this week, and could miss out on Friday afternoon.

One player who will definitely be missing is Harry Arter, however fellow midfielder Fouad Bachirou is back fit and available for selection.

Probable Forest XI: Samba; Christie, Figueiredo, McKenna, Ribeiro; Garner, Cafu; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Mighten; Grabban (c).