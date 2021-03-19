All the fresh Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Brentford, what will the Reds XI look like tomorrow?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon, as they prepare to take on high-flying Brentford in West London.

The Reds have endured a frustrating few weeks in the Sky Bet Championship, and head into this one winless in their last five games.

Their most recent result saw them lose 2-0 at home to runaway leaders Norwich City on Wednesday night, on an evening where they were outplayed from start to finish.

Tomorrow, they travel to Brentford to face a free-scoring side looking to respond after throwing a 2-0 lead away at Derby in midweek.

On Wednesday night, Jordan Smith was given a rare start in the absence of Brice Samba, who had picked up a slight hamstring injury in training beforehand.

Samba is hopeful of featuring tomorrow afternoon, though. The goalkeeper trained individually on Thursday afternoon, but is set to return to training with his teammates today.

The same can be said for Anthony Knockaert. He did individual work with the sports scientists yesterday, but is set to return to full training today.

The winger missed the defeat to Norwich in midweek, but could be back in the frame tomorrow afternoon.

Elsewhere, Joe Worrall will be missing until after the international break, whilst Joe Lolley is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring problem.

Probable Forest XI: Smith; Christie, McKenna, Figueiredo, Bong; Garner, Yates; Ameobi, Krovinovic, Freeman; Grabban.