All the fresh Norwich City team news ahead of Preston, what will the Canaries’ XI look like tomorrow?

Norwich City will be aiming to move a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League on Good Friday, when they travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

The Canaries saw a nine-game winning run come to an end with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn in the final game before the international break, but are still 14 points clear of the play-off places going into the Easter weekend.

Preston meanwhile, begin a new era when they take on Norwich, in what will be the club’s first game since sacking former Norwich boss Alex Neil after a run of just one win in nine games.

But just what side can current Norwich manager Daniel Farke name as he looks to pick up another three points in the battle for promotion on Friday?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the Norwich team news ahead of that game, in order to find out.

First off, it should be noted that at this moment that Norwich’s lineup remains incredibly provisional, with the Canaries still waiting for confirmation on the availability of a number of their first-team squad following their international involvement on Wednesday, due to the need for fitness checks and Covid-19 tests.

In goal, Tim Krul should continue between the posts, having completed his international duty earlier in the week.

Defence meanwhile, could pose a major problem for Norwich, with left-back Dimitris Giannoulis (Greece) one of those late back from international duty, meaning Jakob Sorensen may be forced to once again step into that position.

At centre back meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that Ben Gibson is out for the season, and Farke has now revealed that Christoph Zimmermann could miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, meaning that a holding midfielder such as Alex Tettey may have to step in alongside Grant Hanley, providing he is available after playing for Scotland on Wednesday.

Right back Max Aarons meanwhile, is another whose availability is yet to be confirmed after his outing for England’s Under 21s on Wednesday, meaning Bali Mumba may have to be on standby.

In centre midfield, Oliver Skipp (England Under 21s) and Kenny McLean (Scotalnd) also featured on Wednesday, but with Lukas Rupp now also out through injury, Farke will be hoping that at least one of those two is available, with Mario Vrancic another option.

Given Skipp has played every league game so far this season, the Tottenham loanee could be one who is due for a well-earned rest.

In attacking midfield, Todd Cantwell is another who will have returned late from England Under 21 duty, but the fact that Onel Hernandez’ Cuba debut came soon enough for him to get back to Carrow Road earlier in the week, Farke does at least have options in that position.

Upfront, top scorer Teemu Pukki (Finland) is another Norwich will be waiting on following the striker’s friendly appearance against Switzerland on Wednesday, and if he is unavailable, then Jordan Hugill could get the chance to lead the line for Norwich, against his former club.