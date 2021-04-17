All the fresh Norwich City team news ahead of Bournemouth, what will the Canaries XI look like tonight?

Norwich City will be looking to book their spot back in the Premier League with a positive result on Saturday evening, when they return to action in the Championship.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the second-tier standings, and will be looking to pick up another win in front of the Sky Sports cameras, when they take on promotion-chasing rivals AFC Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke’s side have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and will fancy their chances of putting a dent in Bournemouth’s push for promotion back into the top-flight.

It seems unlikely that Norwich will make too many changes to their starting XI, which has been hugely impressive in recent weeks, as they’ve edged closer to a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke has revealed that Emi Buendia is fit to feature against the Cherries on Saturday, after the Argentine was withdrawn in their clash with Derby County.

Buendia has played a starring role in their push for promotion into the Premier League, with the winger scoring 12 goals, whilst being on hand to provide 16 assists in all competitions this term.

Are these facts about Norwich City's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Norwich City originally had a fox on the badge True False

Adam Idah and Michael McGovern have recently returned to training, but the clash against the Cherries will come too soon for the pair.

Christoph Zimmermann’s rehabilitation is progressing well, and it has been revealed by Farke that the defender could be in line to feature in their final match of the season against Barnsley.

But one player that definitely won’t be featuring for Norwich on Saturday against Bournemouth is Lukas Rupp, with Daniel Farke confirming that his season is over due to a hamstring injury.

“The season is over for Lukas Rupp, we re-assessed his injury on the hamstring muscle. The tendon needs time to settle down.

“He’ll be out for five weeks, hopefully he is back ready for pre-season. We won’t take any risks with him anymore.”

The likes of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are certain starters for Norwich in this one, and they’ll be hoping they can build on a number of impressive performances of late for the Canaries.