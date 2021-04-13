All the fresh Ipswich Town team news ahead of Wimbledon, what will Paul Cook’s XI look like tonight?

Ipswich Town will look to return to winning ways tonight as they prepare to take on AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

The Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last four games but have picked up only one win in that time, with their play-off hopes fading.

Paul Cook’s side sit eighth in League One and find themselves only three points off the play-offs, but Lincoln City are among the sides above them to have at least one game in hand.

Tonight is likely to be a tough test for Ipswich. Despite Wimbledon hovering over the relegation zone, they got back to winning ways with a big 5-1 victory over Accrington last time out.

Cook has labelled it as a “season defining” game, and the manager will be delighted with the news that James Norwood is back in contention for Town.

Norwood – who is Ipswich’s leading scorer with six goals in 14 games – has missed the last two games with a thigh problem, but is in contention to feature tonight.

Kane Vincent-Young, meanwhile, is also back in contention having been unable to feature since picking up a hamstring against Wigan last month – his first start in almost 17 months.

The pair are in contention to feature tonight, but whether they will feature from the off straight away remains to be seen.

Flynn Downes is also fit and available to play after coming through 90 minutes against MK Dons at the weekend, following his return from a hamstring issue.

Below is how we expect Cook’s team to line-up tonight…

Probable Ipswich XI (3-5-2): Holy; Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers; Edwards, Bishop, Downes, Judge, Ward; Sears, Norwood.