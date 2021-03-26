All the fresh Ipswich Town team news ahead of Wigan, what will the Tractor Boys’ XI look like tomorrow?

Ipswich Town face Wigan Athletic this weekend as Paul Cook comes up against his former side for the first time since leaving the club at the end of last season.

Cook and Wigan’s relationship was a fantastic one and, after a sterling effort to remain in the Championship, they ultimately fell foul of a points deduction – spiralling Wigan into a fire-sale and they’re now fighting the drop from League One.

Cook cannot let sentiment get in the way this weekend, though, with Ipswich in need of a win to boost their play-off challenge and we’ve taken a look at the latest team news concerning the Tractor Boys.

Tomas Holy is set to start in goal this weekend with decisions needed in front of him concerning Kane Vincent-Young who returned towards the end of the game against Portsmouth.

James Wilson is out so we could see Luke Chambers moved to centre-half alongside Toto Nsiala as Cook aims to keep things tight against the Latics.

He’s likely to keep with his 4-2-3-1 formation at least for now having hinting as much in his press call earlier this week.

That, then, could see Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell in the deep midfield roles whilst Teddy Bishop looks on course to play in behind lone striker James Norwood with Troy Parrott on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Possible XI: (4-2-3-1:) – Holy; Vincent-Young, Chambers, Nsiala, Ward; Skuse, Dozzell; Edwards, Bishop, Judge; Norwood.

