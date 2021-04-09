All the fresh Ipswich Town team news ahead of MK Dons, what will Paul Cook’s XI look like tomorrow?

It’s been a rather hectic week for fans of Ipswich Town with new ownership ushered in at the club to take over from Marcus Evans.

The Tractor Boys have seen the long-serving Evans give up his majority stake in the club for a US-backed consortium and now hopes will be that fresh investment can be injected into the Suffolk side.

In the more immediate term, though, is the battle to make the play-off places in Sky Bet League One and up next for the Tractor Boys is MK Dons this weekend.

In terms of team news, Flynn Downes remains a doubt having not played since March whilst both Freddie Sears and James Wilson will face late fitness tests ahead of the clash with the men from Milton Keynes.

James Norwood missed the clash against Rochdale with a thigh problem earlier this week, meanwhile, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be involved at all against MK Dons.

The draw with Rochdale was a frustrating one on Monday and Paul Cook could look to the same side to try and respond, though it ultimately remains to be seen until 2pm tomorrow what he is thinking:

Possible XI: Holy; Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers; Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Ward; Judge; Jackson, Parrott.