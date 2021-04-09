All the fresh Hull City team news ahead of Plymouth, what will the Tigers XI look like tomorrow?

Hull City face a stiff test this weekend in their race for promotion to the Championship, as they make the long trip down south to face Plymouth Argyle.

On paper, it’s perhaps not the most difficult they could come up against but they certainly pose a threat to Grant McCann’s side.

The Tigers are sitting pretty at the top of League One as they look for an immediate return to the second tier, sitting three points ahead of second-placed Peterborough although they have played a game more than Posh and two more than Sunderland, who are creeping up on the automatic spots.

They’ve been given a real boost though with two key players passed fit for the test against Argyle.

George Honeyman has been crucial to Hull’s success this season, assisting 13 goals on the way to taking the Tigers to the summit of the league.

He was withdrawn late on against Northampton Town, but McCann has confirmed that this was just precautionary and he will be ready for Plymouth.

The same can be said for young centre-back Jacob Greaves, who has had a breakthrough year for the club this season, but he also came off against the Cobblers late on.

He’s been passed fit, but two players who won’t be in the squad are Reece Burke and Richard Smallwood.

Defender Burke is still nursing a calf problem whilst Smallwood hasn’t been seen on the pitch for the Tigers since February – a knee injury is keeping him on the sidelines still.

But aside from that there are no new issues for McCann to contend with and he will roll into Devon with a strong squad to select from.

Predicted Hull line-up (4-2-3-1): Ingram; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Elder; Slater, Docherty; Wilks, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter; Magennis.