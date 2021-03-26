All the fresh Hull City team news ahead of Gillingham, what will the Tigers’ XI look like tomorrow?

Hull City face another tricky test as they welcome Gillingham to the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers are enjoying a wonderful season and are currently on a run of six matches without a defeat in League One.

As a result Grant McCann’s side are sitting top of the table with a three-point advantage on second place Peterborough United.

However with the Posh and a number of other clubs having games in hand the pressure is firmly on the Tigers to maintain their current form in the league.

Here we take a look at the latest Hull City team news and assess how the side could line up at the weekend.

Team news

Hull City will be without Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte for the clash with Gillingham due to being on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Grant McCann also revealed that there are no new fresh injury concerns, but gave an update on Jordan Flores and Sean McLoughlin who have returned to training this week.

Speaking to the club website, McCann said: “Everyone came through the game (at Shrewsbury) last week fine.

“It’s pleasing we’ve had Jordan Flores and Sean McLoughlin on the grass this week.

“Jordan had a little bit of tendonitis in his knee so we took him off the pitch for a bit. Sean had a little calf injury but both of them have joined in training this week.

“Whether they’re fit enough to be involved at the weekend, we’ll give them as much time as possible. But it’s nice to see a couple of bodies coming off the table.”

Discussing the absence of Magennis and Whyte, he added: “We’ll miss both of them.

“It was pleasing to see them start the game last night against a top-class opponent.

“We just hope they come back safe and sound from the trip – no dramas, no injuries, nothing like that. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

“They’ll both be a miss for us – they’re both in good form. Josh has had a couple of little niggles with his ankle but he’s in a better place now. Gavin, likewise, is coming back from a little problem with his ankle.

“It’s an opportunity for others now to step up to the plate.

“We’ve got good options. James Scott is training very well. Dan Crowley is training very well. Ahmed Salam is improving all the time. Tom Eaves is chomping at the bit.

“There are good options for us and it’s about picking the right three – including Mallik (Wilks) and Keane (Lewis-Potter) – that can go and affect the game against Gillingham.”

Predicted Hull City team to face Gillingham

Grant McCann looks set to name a largely unchanged side to take on Gillingham.

Gavin Whyte could be the only change from the starting XI that faced Shrewsbury Town last week due to being on international duty, meaning that Mallik Wilks could drop into his role on the right side of midfield.

That could then pave the way for Tom Eaves to return to the side in order to lead an otherwise unchanged side.