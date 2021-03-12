All the fresh Huddersfield Town team news ahead of QPR, what will the Terriers XI look like tomorrow?

Huddersfield Town will welcome Jonathan Hogg back into the fold this weekend when they travel to West London to take on Queens Park Rangers.

Carlos Corberan has been without Hogg over the course of the last four Championship fixtures, with a troublesome calf leaving the club’s stand-in skipper sidelined.

However, Corberan had good news in yesterday’s press conference as he confirmed that Hogg was back in training and in contention to take on the R’s this weekend despite not featuring in the B Team game this week.

Key points from Corberan press conference pre-QPR: – No fresh injury worries

– Pritchard, Hogg, Ward back training & in contention

– Light at the end of the tunnel for Elphick

– Likely to stick with 3-5-2

– Club have accelerated plan for Sanogo to get him playing#htafc — AGB (@BurnsAlfie) March 11, 2021

In that B Team fixture, Danny Ward stepped up his return from a calf injury of his own, whilst Alex Pritchard’s knock didn’t prevent him featuring.

Like Hogg, that pair come back into contention to take on QPR.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for Corberan to worry about, with Yaya Sanogo making good progress and settling well after his first start last time out against Cardiff City.

There are still pressing injury worries for Corberan, though, which include the absence of Josh Koroma, Harry Toffolo and Christopher Schindler. January addition, Rolando Aarons, remains out, as does Carel Eiting.

The return of Hogg will not lead to a change in system for Huddersfield, with Corberan looking to continue with 3-5-2 against QPR. There will be no double divot of Hogg and Alex Vallejo in midfield, but one could be shifted back into the defensive unit this weekend, as Huddersfield pick from a similar pool of players that beat Swansea City last month.

Predicted Huddersfield XI: Scofield; Vallejo, Keogh, Sarr; Pipa, Bacuna, Hogg, O’Brien, Rowe; Sanogo, Campbell.