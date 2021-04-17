All the fresh Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Nott’m Forest, what will Corberan’s XI look like today?

Huddersfield Town are looking to put key distance between themselves and the Championship’s relegation zone this lunchtime when they take on Nottingham Forest.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been in woeful form since the turn of the year, winning only twice, which has seen them plummet into the relegation fight.

On Tuesday, they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth, which combined with Rotherham United’s win over QPR, has left Corberan’s side looking over their shoulders that little bit more anxiously.

There’s been some good news since then, though, with Corberan revealing in his press conference ahead of Forest that Josh Koroma is fit enough to travel to the City Ground.

Breaking: Josh Koroma will travel with the Huddersfield squad tomorrow #htafc — AGB (@BurnsAlfie) April 16, 2021

The forward has been missing since December with a hamstring injury, but is now ready to add fresh firepower to the Huddersfield attack after B Team minutes.

Carel Eiting, Harry Toffolo and Christopher Schindler are other long-term absentees not ready to return yet, whilst Alex Pritchard (knock), Alex Vallejo (concussion) and Yaya Sanogo (cut foot) are also unavailable this weekend.

There is better news on Pipa, though, with Corberan revealing that his right-back is in a ‘better condition’ now as he looks to manage a groin injury.

Additionally, Sorba Thomas and Rolando Aarons are pushing for a starting berth after a positive impact in that aforementioned defeat to Bournemouth.

Predicted Huddersfield XI (3-4-3): Schofield; Edmonds-Green, Keogh, Sarr; Pipa, Hogg, O’Brien, Rowe; Thomas, Campbell, Aarons.

