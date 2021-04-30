All the fresh Derby County team news ahead of Swansea, what will the Rams XI look like tomorrow?

Tomorrow’s trip to South Wales is crucial for Derby County as a win against Swansea City could see them secure Championship survival.

Defeat will mean that their final day clash against Sheffield Wednesday could determine who stays up – something Wayne Rooney and co. would rather avoid.

The Swans have already confirmed their play-off place but won’t want to lose momentum, so while Steve Cooper won’t want to risk any players he’s unlikely to name too weakened a side.

As he has been for much of the season, Rooney finds himself limited by the injury issues in his squad with Andre Wisdom the latest player to be ruled out for the season.

Fellow centre-backs Curtis Davies and Teden Mengi, who has returned to parent club Manchester United, will also play no further part this term.

While Stoke City loanee Lee Gregory’s 2020/21 campaign is done, with 19-year-old Jack Stretton and Krystian Bielik also sidelined until next season.

The Derby boss did provide some good news concerning Beni Baningime, however, with the Everton loanee back training on grass in the hope of being available for the final day.

Rooney opted for Kelle Roos over David Marshall for the defeat to Birmingham City last weekend and despite highlighting how well the experienced shot-stopper had taken it, you feel he’ll likely stick with the Dutchman for tomorrow’s game.

The Rams don’t have a wealth of options at the back, meaning Craig Forsyth looks set to once again play as part of the back three alongside George Edmundson and Matt Clarke.

It would be a surprise not to see Lee Buchanan and Nathan Byrne reprise their roles as wing-back but Rooney may look to make a change in midfield, with Graeme Shinnie returning to the side to partner Max Bird to try and give the side a little more solidity.

That decision would push Jason Knight into attacking midfield, with Tom Lawrence partnering Colin Kazim-Richards up top.