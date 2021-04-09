All the fresh Derby County team news ahead of Norwich, what will the Rooney’s XI look like tomorrow?

Wayne Rooney and his Derby County squad will be keen to impress their new prospective owners, with a deal agreed for a company led by Erik Alonso to purchase the club this week.

It won’t be easy, however, as the Rams take on a Norwich City side that know they could seal promotion to the Premier League if results elsewhere go their way.

The Canaries hammered Huddersfield Town 7-0 on Tuesday evening and now turn their attention to Derby.

Rooney’s options look set to be limited for the visit of Norwich as he revealed in his pre-match press conference yesterday that his squad were still hamstrung by injury issues.

The Rams boss confirmed that none of the players that missed the game against Reading on Monday will return for tomorrow’s match, though Nathan Byrne, Matt Clarke, and Martyn Waghorn could all feature against Blackburn Rovers next week.

David Marshall will surely reprise his role against the Canaries but it seems likely they’ll be a change to the back four, with Byrne missing.

That will likely mean that Andre Wisdom will be shifted to right-back with Craig Forsyth partnering Teden Mendi and Lee Buchanan on the left.

In central midfield, it would be a surprise to see Rooney move away from a trio of Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird, and Jason Knight though there could be a change on the right flank.

Louie Sibley struggled to make much of an impact against the Royals, so Kamil Jozwiak may well be brought into the starting XI.

Up top, it would be a shock to see anyone but the reliable Colin Kazim-Richards start with the likes of Jack Stretton, Lee Gregory, and Waghorn missing.