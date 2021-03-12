All the fresh Derby County team news ahead of Millwall, what will the Rams XI look like tomorrow?

After a spirited performance from Derby County in midweek, Wayne Rooney’s side will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they welcome Millwall to Pride Park on Saturday.

The Rams ended Barnsley’s seven-game winning run by holding them to a goalless draw at Oakwell but now face a Millwall side searching for a response after their dismal defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Former Derby manager Gary Rowett’s second visit to Pride Park with the Lions adds another interesting factor to what looks an enthralling prospect.

Rooney’s men had produced some dreadful displays ahead of their draw with the Tykes and with the threat of relegation still present, the Rams boss will know just how important continuing their momentum with a result tomorrow would be.

The home side look set to be buoyed by the return of right-back Nathan Byrne for tomorrow’s game after he missed the game against Barnsley as he was going through concussion protocols.

David Marshall will also be back in contention after three games out with a back issue, though Kelle Roos’ recent performances may mean Rooney is weighing up whether it’s right to make a change.

Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies remain sidelined with long-term injury problems but Tom Lawrence is close to returning – though tomorrow’s tie looks likely to come slightly too early for him.

If Marshall is indeed fit, it’s very hard to see the Scottish shot-stopper not returning to the starting XI.

The 3-4-3 formation worked well against Barnsley and matching up with Millwall, who are likely to use the system, would make a lot of sense.

With Byrne back at right wing-back and Lee Buchanan on the left, a back-three Matt Clarke, Andre Wisdom, and Tegen Mendi – off the back of arguably his finest performance for the Rams – looks likely to make up Derby’s backline.

Kamil Jozwiak and Colin Kazim-Richards will surely be relied on in the final third but handing a start to Louie Sibley, who scored a hattrick against Millwall last season, could well be a masterstroke.