All the fresh Derby County team news ahead of Luton, what will the Rams’ XI look like tomorrow?

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Luton Town at Pride Park tomorrow.

A seven game run without a victory means the Rams enter the final part of the campaign looking nervously over their shoulder, and performances prior to the international break will have concerned Wayne Rooney.

Therefore, the boss will have welcomed the break, and his only focus will be on preparing the team for the Hatters.

Things haven’t been easy though, with several Derby County players representing their countries in the past few days, and Rooney made it clear that those who played Wednesday wouldn’t start tomorrow.

With Scotland dropping David Marshall to the bench, he should start in goal, but it’s unclear as to whether Kamil Jozwiak will feature after playing 37 minutes for Poland against England last night.

Elsewhere, Colin Kazim-Richards is fit and available after a knock had hindered his progress last month, but there wasn’t good news on Jordon Ibe, who is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

In truth, Ibe was highly unlikely to start anyway, but having Kazim-Richards ready to play is a major boost as the experienced forward has been key to the Rams this season.

He could be joined up top by Martyn Waghorn, after Rooney described the 31-year-old’s performances in training as ‘outstanding’. The ex-Rangers man was not involved at Stoke last time out after his attitude in the build-up to the fixture.

With a game against Reading on Easter Monday, Rooney may have to manage his squad carefully, but the Luton game is sure to be the priority.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.