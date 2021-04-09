All the fresh Coventry City team news ahead of Bournemouth, what will Robins’ XI look like tomorrow?

Coventry City will be buoyed with confidence after their victory against Bristol City on Monday but the trip to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium will be another test entirely.

The Sky Blues were beaten 3-1 in the return fixture and with the Cherries battling to force themselves back into the top six, both sides have a lot to play for.

A result for Mark Robins’ side could be huge for their hopes of Championship survival, with the visitors perched precariously above the bottom three ahead of their trip to the South Coast.

There is positive injury news for Coventry but it seems they may have to wait a little while to benefit from it.

Robins has revealed that Dom Hyam and Michael Rose could be available next week, while Jodi Jones and Fankaty Dabo might return a little after that.

However, Max Biamou has recovered from his knee issue and should be part of the squad that travels to the South Coast to take on Bournemouth.

It would be a shock to say anyone but Marko Marosi between the sticks at the Vitality Stadium, while with Rose and Hyam still missing it’s likely to be an unchanged back three.

That means Leo Ostigard, Josh Pask, and Kyle McFadzean are set to start with Sam McCallum at left wing-back.

Josh Eccles played well against Bristol City but Robins may well opt for the more defensively sound Julien Da Costa on the right flank against the Cherries.

A midfield duo of Liam Kelly and Gustavo Hamer could work well, with Callum O’Hare likely to start in the number 10 role behind Matt Godden and Tyler Walker.