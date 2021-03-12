All the fresh Charlton team news ahead of Shrewsbury, what will the Addicks’ XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic take on Shrewsbury Town this weekend in Sky Bet League One as they look to build up their home form once more.

The Addicks’ torrid run at The Valley came to an end earlier this week as they beat Northampton Town thanks to two goals form Conor Washington.

Indeed, it was their first win in SE7 since mid-December and brings an end to a run of form on their own patch that has damaged their play-off challenge.

Away results have kept them in the race, though, and if they can now build up their home form again, starting this weekend, they’re still in the race.

In terms of team news, Lee Bowyer has a fairly fit side to pick from this weekend.

Adam Matthews has been ruled out for the clash whilst the game comes too soon for Ryan Inniss who is going to play some u23 football first of all.

Akin Famewo should be available for this one, however, whilst Alex Gilbey could also be back having returned to training in recent days after a spell out with a hamstring problem.

It’s a chance, then, for Bowyer and his side to build some momentum at a crucial time in the season.

Possible XI (4-4-2): Amos; Gunter, Pearce, Famewo, Maatsen; Morgan, Forster-Caskey, Watson, Millar; Washington, Aneke.