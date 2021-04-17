All the fresh Charlton team news ahead of Ipswich, what will the Addicks XI look like today?

The big games keep on coming for Charlton Athletic as they welcome Ipswich Town to The Valley in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks have enjoyed a real upturn in form in recent weeks and big results against the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland have increased hopes that a top six finish is attainable this season under Nigel Adkins.

With matches still to come against Lincoln, Hull City and Peterborough United, though, there is still plenty of work to do and that can also be said ahead of this lunchtime’s match with Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are out of sorts but are still a threat and Nigel Adkins’ men must be up to the task this afternoon in SE7.

In terms of team news, Conor Washington is again likely to miss out with a hamstring problem with the striker missing from the last handful of matches after being in good form before then.

Ian Maatsen and Chuks Aneke, meanwhile, face late fitness tests having not been able to train at the start of the week due to slight knocks.

With Maatsen playing further forwards and looking at home, Adkins will particularly hope he can be brought into the side and it remains to be seen what the call is on him.

Possible Charlton XI (4-3-3:) Amos; Matthews, Inniss, Pearce, Purrington; Gilbey, Pratley, Forster-Caskey; Jaiyesimi, Stockley, Millar.