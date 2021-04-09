All the fresh Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Sunderland, what will Nigel Adkins’ XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic swap south-east London for north-east England this weekend in Sky Bet League One as they travel up to Sunderland for a big game in the third tier.

It’s a match that naturally sparks up memories of play-off finals in years gone by and both again are looking to earn promotion this season.

Sunderland are aiming for the top two, whilst the Addicks have eyes on the top six and so it should be a good game at the Stadium of Light.

In terms of team news, the Addicks are looking pretty strong going into this one.

They didn’t have their game against Lincoln City earlier this week so they’ve had since Good Friday to prepare and recover for the trip to Wearside.

Indeed, in his pre-match comments, Nigel Adkins revealed that Conor Washington was the only confirmed absentee for the game with Ryan Inniss coming through the match against Doncaster fine and Akin Famewo also back in contention.

He’s got a plethora of players to pick from, then, and this could well be the XI he chooses for what is a huge game at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Possible XI: Amos; Matthews, Inniss, Pearce, Purrington; Shinnie, Pratley, Forster-Caskey; Maatsen, Stockley, Millar.