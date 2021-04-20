All the fresh Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Plymouth, what will Adkins’ XI look like tonight?

Charlton Athletic are in the south-west this evening in Sky Bet League One as they take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

The Addicks have got their fate in their own hands once more with the way the third tier table is lying and they’ll be eager to make that count with big games still to come against the likes of Peterborough, Hull and Lincoln City.

First, though, a clash with Plymouth and the latest team news for the Addicks ahead of this one is positive overall.

Both Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke are back in training but this game may come too soon for them in terms of a return to playing for the Addicks.

Ian Maatsen, meanwhile, faces a late fitness test after sitting out the clash with Ipswich Town at the weekend, a game that saw a 0-0 scoreline produced.

Other than that, though, the Addicks have a clean bill of health to pick from and Adkins will be eager to use that to get a result against a Plymouth side that has little to play for this season now.

Argyle are heading for a mid-table finish and Nigel Adkins and Charlton will hope that their extra motivation to win this evening will be enough to do that.

Possible XI: Amos; Matthews, Inniss, Pearce, Purrington; Gilbey, Pratley, Forster-Caskey; Jaiyesimi, Stockley, Millar.