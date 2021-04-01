All the fresh Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Doncaster, what will the Addicks’ XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton will be looking to keep up their great league form when they take on Doncaster this Good Friday.

The Addicks are six games unbeaten in the league and new manager Nigel Adkins will be looking for his first win with the club following a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon in his first game.

Adkins’ side face a tough test against a Doncaster side who sit two places above them and are also in hot pursuit of a play-off spot.

Earlier in the season Doncaster ran out comfortable 3-1 winners but Adkins will be hoping to turn the result around when the sides meet this time out.

Ryan Inniss could be available again after playing an hour for the side’s B team recently as reported by the club’s website.

Inniss hasn’t been seen since the side’s FA Cup defeat against Plymouth back in November. The defender has only managed five games for the club since joining from Crystal Palace.

Liam Millar and Chris Gunter who both spent time away from the squad whilst on international duty have both returned injury free.

Gunter played all 90 minutes of Wales’ 1-0 friendly win over Mexico but didn’t feature in either of the European Championship games.

Canadian attacker Millar did feature in both of his nation’s games including in an 11-0 win over the Cayman Islands.

However, Conor Washington will be unavailable for the Addicks after limping out of the recent draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Washington has been in superb form for Charlton scoring four goals in his last four games including both goals in a 2-1 win over Northampton.

Probable Charlton XI: Amos, Gunter, Famewo, Pearce (C), Maatsen, Morgan, Shinnie, Forster-Caskey, Millar, Stockley, Jaiyesimi