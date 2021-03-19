All the fresh Charlton Athletic team news ahead of AFC Wimbledon, what will the Addicks XI look like tomorrow?

Nigel Adkins returns to the dugout this weekend as he takes charge of his first game as Charlton Athletic manager as the Addicks head to south-west London to face AFC Wimbledon.

It’s certainly been a whirlwind week at The Valley with Lee Bowyer resigning at the start of it but Thomas Sandgaard said he wanted a swift appointment and stayed true to his word with a quick agreement sorted with Adkins.

The former Hull and Southampton boss is tasked with getting Charlton into the top six for the end of the season and trying to get them into the Championship and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of side he names and whether he changes much from the win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

In terms of team news, he has a pretty fit squad available to him which is an obvious boost.

Ryan Inniss is still out but is now close to a return with him potentially set to be involved with the games over Easter whilst Adam Matthews is also out with an injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Possible Charlton XI (4-4-2)

Amos; Gunter, Pearce, Famewo, Maatsen; Morgan, Shinnie, Forster-Caskey, Millar; Washington, Stockley.