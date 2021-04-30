All the fresh Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Accrington, what will the Addicks XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic have the play-off fight in their hands with three games left of their season as they head to Accrington Stanley this weekend in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks suffered a late setback earlier this week as they ended up drawing 2-2 with Crewe Alexandra at The Valley and they’ll be eager to bounce back as soon as possible as they head to Lancashire this weekend.

The reverse fixture, of course, saw Charlton beaten by Accrington in SE7 under Lee Bowyer but things have changed since then and Nigel Adkins will be eager to underline that.

In terms of team news, Adkins has revealed that he has no fresh injury concerns to deal with going into this game from Tuesday night, and that is an obvious positive.

He confirmed in his press conference that Diallang Jaiyesimi will be missing this weekend but is now running on the grass as he recovers from injury whilst both Andrew Shinnie and Deji Oshilaja are available but will need to fight for a place in the side.

Adkins has also spoken about the need to manage Ryan Inniss and we could see him come back into the starting line-up this weekend after he started on the bench against Crewe.

Possible Charlton XI: (4-3-3) Amos; Matthews, Inniss, Pearce, Purrington; Forster-Caskey, Watson, Gilbey; Maatsen, Stockley, Millar.