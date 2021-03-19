All the fresh Bristol City team news ahead of Rotherham, what will the Robins XI look like tomorrow?

Bristol City welcome Rotherham United to Ashton Gate on Saturday, in what will be just the Millers’ second game since the 3rd of March.

The Robins have played twice more during that period and have put together a good recent run, following up a 3-0 win over Birmingham City with a 0-0 draw away at Blackburn Rovers.

Hard-running Rotherham are going to offer a different test entirely particularly as they’re battling relegation and with games in hand on the sides above them, know that their destiny is still in their own hands.

With that in mind, Nigel Pearson will know he cannot afford to name a weakened side against the Millers and doesn’t need to with the international break just around the corner.

Max O’Leary played in goal against Blackburn and kept a clean sheet but could lose his place as Dan Bentley may be back in contention after missing the midweek game due to illness.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, Pearson hinted that Nathan Baker could feature as well if he trains well ahead of tomorrow’s game – in what would be his first appearance of the 2020/21 campaign.

Callum O’Dowda, Liam Walsh, Zak Vyner, and Adam Nagy all proved their fitness with cameos from the bench against Blackburn, meaning despite a number of key players still missing, the Robins boss does have a lot of options for tomorrow’s game.

Assuming he has fully recovered, Bentley will likely return between the sticks for City but beyond that it’s hard to see Pearson changing a back four that has now kept two clean sheets on the bounce.

There could well be a change in midfield though, with Henri Lansbury dropping out and Adam Nagy returning to partner Han-Noah Massengo.

After impressing from the bench, O’Dowda may start in place of Nahki Wells on the left flank with Antoine Semenyo on the other side and the physicality of Famara Diedhiou needed up top against the Millers.