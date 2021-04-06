All the fresh Brentford team news ahead of Birmingham, what will the Bees XI look like tonight?

Brentford will be heading into tonight’s home game with Birmingham City with the aim of cutting down the lead that Watford currently have over them in the Championship standings, with the Bees now 10 points adrift of the second placed Hornets.

Thomas Frank’s side have only won one of their last five games in the second tier and are dangerously close to waving their hopes of automatic promotion goodbye as Xisco Munoz and co continue to pick up solid results.

One plus point for the West London club however is that they do have two games in hand on their rivals, meaning that in the event of them picking up maximum points, Watford’s lead could be cut down to just four points if everything goes according to plan.

In the meantime a win tonight for the Bees would get them out of their current rut and inject some much needed confidence into the side as the season run in continues.

Here, we take a look at what the Bees XI will look like tonight against Birmingham City.

The ever present figure of David Raya will once again be between the sticks for the Bees as he bids to keep a clean sheet for the first time in four games.

Meanwhile the defence for the West London side is also likely to remain the same from the draw at Huddersfield Town, with Mads Bech Sorensen keeping his place at full back alongside Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson and Mads Roerslev, who continues to fill in for the absent Henrik Dalsgaard.

In midfield we expect one change to be made, with Mathias Jensen in line for a recall in place of Saman Ghoddos after starting on the bench on Saturday.

Therefore Vitaly Janelt and Christian Nørgaard will partner the schemer in centre field as the trio look to create chances for a frontline that will be made up of Sergi Canos, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.

The goals have dried up of late for said attackers, so they will be looking to hit a purple patch once more between now and the end of the campaign as they chase promotion.