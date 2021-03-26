All the fresh Blackpool team news ahead of Plymouth, what will the Tangerines’ XI look like tomorrow?

Blackpool are on quite the run at the moment with just one loss in their last 13 – claiming eight wins in that period.

They produced perhaps their most impressive victory of all by beating promotion-chasing Peterborough United 3-1 in midweek, a result that has left them sixth heading into the weekend.

The Tangerines welcome Plymouth Argyle to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with the South West club having ended their barren run with a victory against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Even so, it represents a fantastic opportunity for Neil Critchley’s side to climb higher up the table and boost their play-off credentials.

There is good news in terms of the squad ahead of the visit of Argyle, with positive updates emerging on Elliot Embleton and Jerry Yates.

The former was forced off after picking up cramp in the victory against Peterborough, while Yates finished the game with a dead leg.

It is understood that both players should be fine for Saturday’s game, meaning the squad for the League One tie at Bloomfield Road is likely to be similar to that of Tuesday night.

That means that Critchley is likely to name the same side against Plymouth as he looks to ensure they carry the momentum from the win against the Posh.

It would certainly be a shock for the Blackpool boss to move away from goalkeeper Chris Maxwell or indeed change his back four, who kept free-scoring Peterborough to just one goal on Tuesday.

Critchley may feel that freshening up the midfield could be a good move but further forward the likes of Embleton, Sullay Kaikai and Yates were vital in midweek and will surely reprise their roles.