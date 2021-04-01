All the fresh Birmingham City team news ahead of Swansea, what will the Blues XI look like tomorrow?

Lee Bowyer will be looking to make it two home wins from two when his Birmingham City side entertain high-flying Swansea at St. Andrew’s tomorrow night.

The former player got off to the perfect start as Blues boss when they beat Reading, but a 3-0 defeat at Watford highlighted the work that needs to be done.

With the team hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, it’s going to be an anxious end to the season for all connected to the club, with plenty of twists and turns sure to come up on the way.

Pleasingly, Bowyer will be able to go into tomorrow’s game with a near full-strength side.

However, one player who is struggling is Ivan Sanchez, with the boss confirming to the club’s media that a hernia issue is causing the Spaniard a problem, which has been the case for some time.

Elsewhere, Scott Hogan will be available, although he required an injection over the weekend to try and solve a back injury.

Therefore, Bowyer is unlikely to make major changes for the game, as whilst the Watford defeat was bad, the scoreline was unfair on a Blues team that battled well for large parts.

That means Hogan is sure to lead the line with Lukas Jutkiewicz, as Bowyer continues to go with two forwards, unlike former head coach Aitor Karanka.

Sam Cosgrove is an option as he has built up his fitness over the international break, but he is likely to start on the bench.

Other than that, the XI could pick itself, with Alen Halilovic and Jeremie Bela set to start down the flanks, whilst Gary Gardner will partner Rekeem Harper in midfield.

Defensively, Kristian Pedersen, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts and Maxime Colin appear to be the first choice unit in front of Neil Etheridge.

With Blues not playing until Tuesday after the Swansea fixture, there’s no need for Bowyer to manage the squad, so he will send out his best XI to go all-out for a victory against the Swans, who could be missing a few key men.

