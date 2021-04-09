All the fresh Birmingham City team news ahead of Stoke City, what will Lee Bowyer’s XI look like tomorrow?

Birmingham City face a tricky test as they welcome Stoke City to St Andrews.

The Blues are enjoying a decent run of form after picking up seven points from a possible 12 since the appointment of Lee Bowyer as manager last month.

Bowyer’s side are hoping to secure enough points to ensure that they avoid relegation, but with Rotherham United having several games in hand it means that it could be a tricky task.

Stoke are enjoying a decent campaign this season which means that the Blues will need to be on their game.

So how could Birmingham City line up for this one? Let’s take a look.

Team news

Birmingham City will be without Jon Toral.

The midfielder came off the bench against Brentford midweek but was taken off shortly after as he picked up a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the club website, Bowyer said: “He’s going to be out for a while.

“Disappointing for him because he’s another one that was really buying into what I am trying to bring here.

“He was giving it a real go and that’s why I brought him on. I thought he could get a goal or create a goal and he won’t let me down out of possession.

“I feel sorry for him because he was really buying into it.”

Predicted team

Here’s how Lee Bowyer’s side could line up against Stoke City.

After such a good run of form changes are likely to be limited for Birmingham City.

With Jon Toral ruled out it means that Lee Bowyer may well name the exact same team that started against Brentford midweek as he looks to get another three points on the board.