All the fresh Birmingham City team news ahead of Brentford, what will the Blues XI look like tonight?

Birmingham City will look to build on Friday’s huge win against Swansea City when they take on another promotion-chasing side in Brentford tonight.

Even though the Bees are third in the Championship, Blues will head to the capital with no fear, as they have won two in three under new boss Lee Bowyer, and they are unbeaten in five against tonight’s opponents.

Despite Blues’ turnaround under Bowyer, they dropped to 21st in the table after Coventry’s win, and they have a six-points cushion over the relegation places.

Given the win over Swansea, changes are expected to be kept to a minimum tonight, as Bowyer looks to build some momentum.

On the injury front, Caolan Boyd-Munce remains out, and this game will come too soon for Ivan Sanchez, but Sam Cosgrove is available after suffering a knock against the Swans.

Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the club founded? 1870 1875 1895 1905

One man who will be pushing for a start though is Scott Hogan. The Ireland international scored the crucial penalty to seal the points on Friday, and he will be desperate to be in the XI against his former club. If he does get the nod, Jonathan Leko would be the one to start from the bench.

Elsewhere, George Friend was introduced at half-time against Swansea, and he could be given a rare start at the back, with Blues likely to be sitting deep and playing on the counter.

Rekeem Harper and Jon Toral are options in the midfield if Bowyer wants to freshen things up considering they only played a few days ago, whilst he will know he needs to manage his players carefully considering they have another fixture this weekend.

Ultimately though, Bowyer will be pleased with the options he has available for this game, as Blues look to take another step towards safety against Brentford later on.

Thoughts? What would your XI be? Let us know in the comments below.