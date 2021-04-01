All the fresh Barnsley team news ahead of Reading, what will the Tykes’ XI look like tomorrow?

Barnsley will be looking to get back to winning ways in their push for a Championship play-off spot when they return to action against Reading at Oakwell on Friday.

The Tykes go into the game having seen a 12-game unbeaten run ended by Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break, although they are still fifth in the Championship table.

That puts them one place and two points above their opponents going into the first game of the Easter weekend, an advantage they will no doubt be looking to increase on Friday.

But just what sort of starting lineup will Valerien Ismael be able to name in order to do that?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Barnsley team news in the lead up to that clash with the Royals, in order to find out.

Having employed something of a 4-3-3 system throughout much of their recent outings, we expect that to be the system that Barnsley use again on Friday.

In goal, Brad Collins looked to have nailed the number one spot in the past few weeks, meaning the 24-year-old could once again start between the posts against the Royals.

Ahead of him, Ismael has revealed that centre back Michal Helik has confirmed to him that he has come through the international break unscathed, despite his early exit from Poland’s defeat to England on Friday.

Despite that you, wonder whether Ismael may still choose to rest the Pole given the close proximity of those two games, with Toby Sibbick an option to come in if he does do that.

In midfield, the Barnsley manager also explained that Herbie Kane is still around two weeks away from a return to action due to an injury suffered in the lead-up to the Sheffield Wednesday game, meaning Alex Mowatt and Roal Palmer could once again link up in the centre of midfield.

Up front, having only played the final half-hour of the USA’s friendly win over Northern Ireland on Sunday, much discussed Orlando City loanee Daryl Dike looks well set to lead the line for the Tykes on Friday, with support likely to come from Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser once again.