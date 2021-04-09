All the fresh Barnsley team news ahead of Middlesbrough, what will Ismael’s XI look like tomorrow?

Barnsley are looking to keep their push for the Championship’s play-offs on course this weekend when they take on Middlesbrough at Oakwell.

Valerien Ismael’s side had a decent Easter weekend, drawing 1-1 with Reading on Good Friday and then holding off a late Luton Town rally to win 2-1 on Easter Monday.

That’s left the Tykes fifth in the table on 68 points heading into this weekend’s fixture, with a three point cushion to Bournemouth in seventh.

Given the Cherries’ good form right now, there’s pressure on Barnsley to continue motoring this weekend, which will be difficult to do against tough opposition in Boro.

However, there’s good news on the injury front for Ismael with only a couple of concerns.

As per The Barnsley Chronicle, Herbie Kane is still a week-or-so away from returning, whilst Ben Williams and Liam Kitching aren’t available.

The likelihood is that it will be a similar pool of players that beat Luton on Monday, with Daryl Dike full of confidence after his brace was the difference against the Hatters.

Aapo Halme and Carlton Morris might be two players pushing for a recall this weekend to combat the physical side of Boro’s game.

Predicted Barnsley XI: Collins; Sibbick, Helik, Andersen; Brittain, Halme, Mowatt, Styles; Morris, Woodrow; Dike.