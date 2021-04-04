All the fresh Barnsley team news ahead of Luton, what will the Tykes’ XI look like?

Barnsley will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Easter Monday.

Valérien Ismaël’s side have been one of the stories of the season, with the appointment of the French coach in October transforming the club.

The Tykes currently sit in the play-off places, but they have a battle to keep hold of their place, and they will hope to pick up three points after the draw to Reading on Friday.

Given the short turnaround between the games, Ismaël is likely to make changes to his team for the trip down south.

Whilst the coach will acknowledge the importance of continuity, he will also recognise that his high intensity approach is demanding, so it’s about finding the right balance.

One player who is expected to come into the XI is Daryl Dike. The American international was on the bench last time out but that was because of travelling during the recent break.

He could also be joined in the attack by Carlton Morris, who impressed on Friday, to provide fresher legs leading the press from the front. If that’s the case, Cauley Woodrow and Victor Adeboyejo could be used from the bench.

Depending on the fitness of others, Aapo Halme and Toby Sibbick may also come into the XI, but that will depend on the fitness of the rest of the squad.

Pleasingly for Ismaël, there were no fresh injury concerns from the draw with Reading, so it will just be a case of the condition of the players as they look to get a crucial three points in their quest for a top six finish.

