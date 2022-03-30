All the early Swansea City team news ahead of Cardiff City clash on Saturday

Swansea City return from the international break this week to a huge derby clash with Cardiff City.

Russell Martin’s side will be looking to complete a league double over their rivals, which has never been achieved in the 110 years of history of this fixture, for either side.

It was a busy international window for Swansea, with multiple players away from the club on national duty.

Jamie Searle made his debut in between the sticks for New Zealand, with Ben Cabango also earning his fourth cap in a Wales friendly against the Czech Republic.

Cabango missed out on the action as Wales sealed a huge win over Austria in the World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final, but earned a cap for his appearance in the 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

Searle did concede on his debut for the All Whites, but the side went on to win 7-1 in their World Cup qualifying play-off quarter final against New Caledonia.

Both should be available for selection once the Championship action resumes this weekend.

Elsewhere, Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson are hoping to make their return to the Swansea side this weekend.

Both midfielders missed the goalless draw with Birmingham City before the break due to minor muscle issues.

Paterson was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad and Downes did not feature at all.

“Flynn was feeling a bit tight after Wednesday. He felt a muscle and we didn’t want to risk it,” said Martin before the break, via the club’s official website.

“He was willing to play but it would have been madness to play him and then lose him for four or five weeks and have him miss the rest of the season.

“Pato felt he could play but he felt a little tightness in the warm-up, so you have to make these decisions and listen to the medical team.

“They’re not easy decisions, but I think they have to be the right ones for the big picture and they should be ready for the next game.”

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

Both players have been vital to Swansea’s team this season, appearing 31 times each this campaign.

Downes has also been subject to transfer speculation during the international window, so will be raring to go to prove he is worth the money that Swansea will likely command in any potential negotiations.

Meanwhile, there are no new injury concerns for Swansea going into this weekend’s big clash.