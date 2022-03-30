All the early Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Wimbledon clash on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will look to extend their unbeaten run in League One to five matches this weekend when they host a struggling AFC Wimbledon side at Hillsborough.

The Dons have gone 20 straight league matches without winning, which has plunged them into a relegation battle but on the eve of their trip to Yorkshire, they have replaced Mark Robinson in the dugout with ex-Reading boss Mark Bowen.

The 58-year-old could give the London club a new manager bounce, but they will do well to stop the Owls going forward, who have scored 18 goals in their last five home matches.

Having struggled with injuries for a large part of the season though, how is Darren Moore’s squad looking ahead of Saturday’s clash?

One player who definitely won’t be returning is Josh Windass, who has been absent since early February after picking up yet another hamstring injury.

Windass has been restricted to just seven appearances this season and a fresh setback on his road to recovery this month will put him in the treatment room for a while longer.

Liam Palmer will also not return for a few weeks, as well as both Lewis Gibson and Tyreece John-Jules, who featured just once before picking up a quad injury.

Dennis Adeniran is another player who could be missing for most of April but there could be one potential return, with Olamide Shodipo potentially returning to the fold.

The winger was under consideration for the Cheltenham victory last weekend but didn’t make the 18, so he could be fit and ready for the upcoming match against the Dons.

Moore still has a lengthy injury list to contend with but he still has the likes of Callum Paterson, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and many others raring to go between now and the end of the season, showing the strength in depth on offer at Hillsborough.