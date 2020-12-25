All the early Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Blackburn clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pull themselves closer to safety over the Christmas period, but face a tough Boxing Day clash this year in the form of Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Pulis might have picked up his first win of the season last time out, but Wednesday are up against it as they take on Tony Mowbray’s side.

Blackburn are amongst the Championship’s most dangerous sides, with Adam Armstrong spearheading things for them.

Wednesday’s task is made tougher by a fair chunk of mixed injury news that has emerged from Pulis’ press conference (Yorkshire Live).

Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Kadeem Harris are all doubts: “I have spent most of this week trying to pick up the pieces from the game with the injuries. I have been more concerned about Barry, Josh and Kads. It has been a chaotic week.

“Training has been good, the lads have been in good spirits and the work that we have done has been good but it is really about trying to get it into my mind which players that we can risk and which players we can’t risk because of the amount of games that we have to play.”

Whilst Pulis refused to rule that trio out, there was a definite no when discussing Julian Borner and Massimo Luongo: “Julian is an issue for us. He is still struggling with the knock that he had. We are going to have to rest to him. I don’t think there is any substantial damage there but I think we have to be careful with him. You have to be extra careful with head injuries.

“Massimo is another injury that we have to be careful with. He played really too early and that was down to his enthusiasm and want to play and it has weakened the area a little bit. We have to make sure that is strong enough so when he does come back and play that we get no recurrence of that injury.”

Moses Odubajo returns for suspension to take on Rovers.

