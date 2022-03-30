All the early Sheffield United team news ahead of Stoke clash on Saturday

Sheffield United host Stoke City at Bramall Lane in Sky Bet Championship action this weekend.

The Blades currently sit fifth in the Championship league table, two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh place.

Middlesbrough though, have two games in hand over the Blades.

With that being said, here is all the early team news we know so far ahead of the Stoke City clash.

One player Paul Heckingbottom appears to be sweating over for the fixture is striker Billy Sharp.

Sharp limped off during the Blades’ 2-0 win over Barnsley before the international break and boss Paul Heckingbottom confirmed that Sharp was to have a scan on the back of his leg to assess the extent of the injury.

As of yet, we are still yet to get an update on the result of those scans.

David McGoldrick, who has already had his season ended by a thigh problem, was also scanned on the same day as Sharp and will miss Saturday’s match.

As will a large chunk of Sheffield United’s backline, with the Blades experiencing somewhat of a defensive crisis at the moment.

As of last week, it was reported by YorkshireLive that John Egan and Jack Robinson were the only fit defensive options available at the club at the moment.

The likes of Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell are look to remain sidelined for the Stoke clash, with no update on their return from their respective injuries as of yet.

There is some positive defensive news for Blades fans though after their recent free-agent acquisition.

Filip Uremovic put pen to paper on a short term deal at the club last week and there is no reason we know of to believe that the defender will not be available for the Blades against Stoke this weekend.