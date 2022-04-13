All the early QPR team news ahead of Huddersfield Town clash on Friday

Queens Park Rangers go to Huddersfield Town on Friday looking to avoid a sixth straight defeat, in the league, against the third placed Terriers.

Mark Warburton switched things up to a back four in Rangers’ 2-1 defeat at Preston North End at the weekend, and will probably stick with the same approach at the John Smith’s Stadium due to Rob Dickie’s season-ending injury.

The Rangers face an uphill battle to reignite their play-off hopes, but there is a lot to play for in the dugout with Mark Warburton’s contract in West London expiring in the summer.

Here, we have taken a look at all the early QPR team news ahead of their trip to Huddersfield on Friday…

Yoann Barbet could be set for a return after missing out altogether at Deepdale with a knee injury.

Lee Wallace was also out with a minor concern and could return to the squad, after Sam McCallum stepped into the left back berth against Preston.

Keiren Westwood had to withdraw from the starting XI after feeling ill during the warm-up at Deepdale, and Rangers have another four goalkeepers sidelined due to injury in David Marshall, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh.

Jeff Hendrick has a hamstring problem but should return to play some part between now and the end of the season, with Dickie and Chris Willock the only confirmed long term absentees in terms of outfield players.

The Terriers have given their top six bid a huge boost with back-to-back wins against Hull City and Luton Town, and have been particularly strong at home this season under Carlos Corberan.

A few months ago, Warburton may have earmarked this fixture as a potential play-off decider, but they must approach it with the same competitiveness or a sixth straight defeat will be on the cards.

Warburton will probably continue with the back four and hope for better fortunes on the road.