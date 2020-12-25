All the early Norwich City team news ahead of Watford clash

Norwich City will be hoping to extend their winning league run to six matches when they take on Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Those five straight wins has seen the Canaries open up a five-point gap at the top of the second-tier standings as Daniel Farke’s bid to make an immediate return back to the Premier League.

Three points against the Hornets will ensure that Norwich head into the New Year still leading the way Championship standings.

And here, we’ve been looking at their injury news ahead of the game against Watford, who’ll have new manager Xisco in the dugout for the first time since replacing Vladimir Ivic on Sunday.

And Norwich have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the clash – with defender Ben Gibson, Lukas Rupp and Xavi Quintilla all available for selection.

However, goalkeeper Tim Krul, whose not been involved in their previous seven league matches, continues to miss out due to a thigh injury he sustained against Stoke City last month, meaning 36-year-old Michael McGovern should keep him place between the sticks for the Canaries.

Meanwhile, Przemyslaw Placheta remains sidelined for Farke, who also confirmed that defender Marco Stiepermann is a major doubt due to an injection in his ear, although the Norwich manager admitted that it’s nothing too serious.