All the early Middlesbrough team news ahead of Posh clash on Saturday

Middlesbrough’s full focus will be on the Championship when domestic football resumes this weekend.

Boro’s FA Cup run was ended at the quarter-final stage by Chelsea ahead of the international break meaning securing promotion is the only thing on their agenda in the final weeks of the 2021/22 campaign.

A trip to face Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium awaits for Chris Wilder’s side on Saturday as they look to close the gap on Blackburn Rovers in sixth, which currently stands at two points.

They’ve had some good news ahead of Saturday’s game as Paddy McNair, who was forced off against Chelsea and missed Northern Ireland’s friendly against Luxembourg on Friday, was fit enough to play 90 minutes against Hungary last night.

McNair has been suffering from a bruised foot but has been a key figure under Wilder, featuring in the back three alongside Anfernee Dijksteel and Dael Fry.

Fry is another player who has had fitness problems recently. He was subbed off at halftime in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea before the international break due to a tight groin.

Speaking to Teesside Live after that game, Wilder hinted he expected the defender to return after the international break so it would be no surprise to see him back in the starting XI on Saturday.

It wasn’t just McNair that returned to action during the international break.

Andraz Sporar’s last Boro appearance came against Sheffield United on the 8th of March due to illness but the forward played 60 minutes for Slovenia in their 1-1 draw against Croatia on Saturday.

He was on the bench for their goalless draw against Qatar yesterday but his appearance for his country should prove as a good way to work back some fitness ahead of the Championship run-in.

With Wilder looking to make the most of Boro’s games in hand over the final few weeks of the season, having a fully fit squad looks likely to be massive.