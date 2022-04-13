All the early Middlesbrough team news ahead of Bournemouth clash on Friday

Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry is a doubt for Friday afternoon’s clash against AFC Bournemouth after being forced off in the first half against Hull City last weekend.

Pulling up just after the half-hour mark against the Tigers, he had to make way for Sol Bamba in what was a like-for-like change for Chris Wilder’s men, in a bid to retain some form of stability and their usual back-three system.

The experienced Bamba is likely to come in for the 24-year-old if the latter is ruled out, with the defender undergoing scans to get a clearer diagnosis of what exactly the injury is and how long he will be out for.

Speaking after the match on Saturday, manager Wilder believed he suffered a calf injury but was unclear at that point how long he would be without one of his best assets for, though he will be hoping it’s not a long setback with a potential play-off campaign on the horizon.

Grant Hall is likely to be promoted to the bench if he can’t make it.

Isaiah Jones was another absentee from the squad last Saturday after missing the midweek match against Fulham too – but will be hoping to have recovered from his illness in time to at least be part of the Teesside outfit’s squad after becoming a real game-changer for his team this season.

Midfielder Martin Payero should also be closing in on a return from his ankle injury that has kept him out since the early stages of February, with his presence clearly being missed last weekend as they were unable to make a breakthrough at the weekend against the Tigers.

Other than that, Wilder’s men are in reasonably good health going into the final round of matches this season – and this will create selection dilemmas for Wilder in the build-up to Good Friday’s clash with the Cherries.

A return for Jones could see Marcus Tavernier moved back into midfield at the expense of Matt Crooks or Riley McGree, with the former performing poorly in his last game, with Fry likely to start if he’s fully fit, though that’s a doubt at this stage.

Between the sticks, Joe Lumley will have been disappointed with his role in Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal at the weekend and Luke Daniels could come in for him because of that and a few other nervy moments in recent months – but Boro’s boss has stayed reasonably loyal to the 27-year-old considering some of his performances.

And the second-tier side also have plenty of attacking options off the bench with Josh Coburn, Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar all available as alternatives to Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly and after failing to score in their previous two matches, Wilder may look to shake things up.