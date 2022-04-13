All the early Luton Town team news ahead of Nottingham Forest clash on Friday

Luton Town will be eager to get back to winning ways when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Kenilworth Road on Friday, however, they will certainly be aware of the threats that the in-form Reds currently possess.

The Hatters, currently in fifth are without a win since returning from the international break and will be looking to inflict defeat on a Forest side who have won their last five.

Whilst we wait for what is expected to be an entertaining clash between two play-off rivals, we take a look at all the early Luton team news…

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury were both taken off as a result of picking up injuries against Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

Whilst it is unknown if they will be ready for Friday, it would appear unlikely.

The pair have both been important midfield players throughout the course of the campaign, however, they are likely to add themselves to an already long list of absentees.

Jordan Clark and Luke Berry

Prior to Luton’s 1-1 draw with Peterborough United last week, Jones stated that Jordan Clark was still a couple of weeks away from being available for selection.

The exciting midfielder has been plagued with injury concerns throughout this campaign, so it remains to be seen how much of a part he will play in what remains.

Luke Berry, who provides a similar kind of service to Clark, was on the bench against the Terriers and could be available for selection come Friday.

Reece Burke

Also prior to the Peterborough clash, Jones admitted that Reece Burke was closing in on a return.

However, the 25-year-old has not been included in the squad over the last couple of games.

Burke has been excellent in Luton colours this season, proving to be defensively dominant and a progressive player who tries to bring the ball out and start attacks.