All the early Derby County team news ahead of Fulham clash on Friday

Derby County face yet another crucial clash in their bid for survival on Friday when they host Championship leaders Fulham at Pride Park.

The Rams are running out of games to make their unlikely survival challenge a reality, currently sitting 23rd in the Championship standings – nine points behind Reading and safety.

With just five games to play, every point is absolutely crucial at this stage.

Fulham, their opponents, are having very different fortunes in the league this season.

The Cottagers are well clear at the top of the table and it is surely a case of when they are promoted, and not if, at this stage, with the club 14 points clear of third placed Huddersfield Town.

With all that being said, here is the early Derby County team news facing boss Wayne Rooney ahead of the clash.

Latest team news

We already know that the Rams are set to be without Colin Kazim-Richards for the rest of the season, so he will miss the fixture.

However, it appears, as far as we know at this stage, that Rams boss Wayne Rooney faces no fresh injury concerns after their last match versus Swansea City.

With that being said, Rooney must carefully consider any changes he could make to help his side against Fulham, particularly with two games to play over the weekend.

This may well lead to some rotation in the Derby XI, with the likes of Festy Ebosele, Craig Forsyth, and Jason Knight all pushing for a place in the starting line-up.