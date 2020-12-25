All the early Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Plymouth clash

Charlton Athletic face a tricky test as they host Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day.

The Addicks have a decent start to the new season and find themselves in seventh position in League One as we approach the midway stage of the season.

Lee Bowyer’s side will have hoped to have been competing for an automatic promotion spot at this stage of the campaign, but with plenty of fixtures left the hope will be that they can starting picking up wins on a consistent basis to move them up the table.

However Saturday’s visitors may have other ideas.

Plymouth Argyle had been on a torrid run of form going into last weekend’s clash with the Pilgrims enduring a winless run in the league that stretched back to the start of November.

But Saturday’s 1-0 victory over MK Dons will surely have given Ryan Lowe’s side a welcome boost as they look to move themselves away from mid-table.

If Charlton are to get a result they’ll need their players to be ready, so here’s the early team news from Lee Bowyer’s side.

Charlton Athletic team news

The Addicks will be without Andrew Shinnie who misses out with a thigh injury.

Ryan Inniss, Alfie Doughty and Akin Famewo are also set to sit out as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

In brighter news Lee Bowyer will welcome Paul Smyth back into contention after he returned to full training after suffering a knee problem last month, while Albie Morgan will also return after self-isolating.