All the early Bristol City team news ahead of Wycombe clash

Bristol City welcome Wycombe to Ashton Gate on Boxing Day looking to put an end to their dreadful recent form, having lost four of their last five Championship games.

Dean Holden’s men have been turgid in recent weeks and risk losing pace with the top six completely if their current form continues.

The arrival of bottom-of-the-table Wycombe looks like the perfect opportunity for them to bounce back but the Robins will know not to underestimate the visitors, who have claimed a few scalps this term.

Holden’s options have been greatly limited by injuries this term and he looks to be without a number of key men once again for the clash with the Chairboys.

The City boss has confirmed that Jamie Paterson will be missing for the game on Boxing Day but he is optimistic the club have found a solution to the attacking midfielder’s ongoing issue.

Midfield duo Liam Walsh and Joe Williams will also be absent, with the former not expected to return to training until February, while Andi Weimann is likely to be out until next season as he continues his rehabilitation.

There is better news concerning Nathan Baker and Alfie Mawson, the pair will miss the game on Boxing Day but the club are hopeful they’ll be back in training by mid-January.

Holden’s options at full-back are likely to be limited as well, with Jay Dasilva recently undergoing surgery on his leg and Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon still sidelined.

That will likely mean that, as against Preston North End, the squad for the visit of Wycombe includes a significant number of academy products, such as Opi Edwards and Ryley Towler.

Despite the injury issues, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Tomas Kalas, Dan Bentley, and Chris Martin available, City should have enough quality to get back to winning ways on Boxing Day.