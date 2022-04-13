All the early Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Peterborough clash on Friday

Blackburn Rovers travel to Peterborough United for their Good Friday game.

Blackburn will be hoping for three points as they currently sit two points off the play-offs spots so should Sheffield United or Luton lose, they could find themselves in the top six this weekend.

Despite Peterborough being bottom of the league, they will no doubt make this game a tough one having come away from their last two games with 1-1 draws, one of the games being against Luton Town.

Meanwhile, Blackburn come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw themselves but there’s came against Blackpool.

Here, we take a look at the early team news ahead of the game.

Tony Mowbray’s side have not been lucky with injuries this season but have had some encouraging news in recent weeks.

Long term absentees Dilan Markanday and Ian Poveda remain out with their injuries, hamstring and ankle respectively.

Tayo Edun returned to the bench in last weekend’s game which is encouraging to see after suffering with an ankle injury and he will no doubt be involved in the side soon.

Bradley Dack was suffering with his second ACL injury for a long part of this season but has recently been able to return to the squad.

Captain Ben Brereton-Diaz was another player who had been suffering with an injury forcing him to six weeks on the side lines.

However, he recently has returned for the squad and was able to play 90 minutes on Saturday so he will be hoping he can provide his side with some goals now he’s back in the squad.

Both Jan Paul van Hecke and Darragh Lenihan were forced to withdraw from their international squads through injury which caused Mowbray to worry.

However, both defenders are fit and able to play at the back in hope of gaining a clean sheet this weekend.

Defender Scott Wharton was forced to come off during Saturday’s game after a heavy collision.

Despite his face being ‘smashed up’, Mowbray has confirmed he will be available for Friday’s game putting them in quite a good position going into the fixture.