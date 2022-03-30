All the early Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Coventry clash on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers return to action after the March international break on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City.

Having won just two of their last 11 games, Rovers will be desperate for a positive result from that encounter, to get their push for a play-off spot back on track.

As a result, manager Tony Mowbray will be hopeful of having as many players as possible fit and available for that game, with injuries having taken their toll on his squad in recent weeks.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the early team news emerging from Ewood Park ahead of that game.

In defence, it seems that Blackburn could have centre back Jan Paul van Hecke available, after it was revealed that the centre back’s early exit from the Netherlands Under 21 camp during the international break was a precaution.

However, Rovers will have to make do without their captain, with Darragh Lenihan set to miss out with a torn groin suffered against Reading in the final game before the international break, while Daniel Ayala also seemingly remains a long-term absentee.

At right-back, Ryan Nyambe is in contention for feature for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the win over QPR in February, while Tayo Edun has confirmed that he is targeting the trip to Coventry for a return to action, having not featured since picking up an ankle injury against Luton in late January.

Meanwhile, Deyovaisio Zeefuik could miss Rovers’ next few games, with it being suggested that the right-back would be out for six weeks with a calf injury picked up at the start of March.

Further forward, winger Reda Khadra could miss out on the trip to Coventry, having been forced to pull out of Germany’s Under 21s squad due to a calf injury.

There is however, more encouraging news on top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz, who played 80 minutes for Chile in their World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay on Tuesday night, his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in a goalless draw with West Brom back in mid-February.

Dilan Markanday and Ian Poveda meanwhile, remain long-term absentees with injuries they picked up earlier in the season.