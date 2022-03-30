All the early Barnsley team news ahead of Royals clash on Saturday

Barnsley are set to be without captain Cauley Woodrow again when they host fellow relegation battlers Reading at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals are currently five points above the Tykes going into this clash, though a victory for Poya Asbaghi’s men would reduce that deficit to just two, a surmountable total considering they still have seven games left to go after the weekend’s tie.

Nonetheless, they may need to take all three points away from the Berkshire outfit without their skipper with both Woodrow and fellow forward Victor Adeboyejo likely to be missing once again, depleting their options up top in a blow for the hosts.

Michal Helik and Callum Styles have been on international duty with Poland and Hungary respectively, though the duo may be in different conditions with the former an unused substitute last night against Sweden and the latter starting away at Northern Ireland.

The one consolation for Styles is the fact he will only face a short plane journey home if he travels back directly to England, with both him and centre-back Helik set to be in contention for this clash.

One man who will be unavailable is Jordan Williams who continues his recovery from a knee injury and is set to remain out for the remainder of the campaign, although there won’t be any absentees in the form of suspended players with Callum Brittain the only player to be carded against Sheffield United in their last outing.

That was Brittain’s seventh booking of the season, meaning he’s in no danger of receiving a ban as of yet.

He’s likely to start in defence again alongside shot-stopper Brad Collins, Helik, Mads Andersen and Remi Vita, though it currently remains to be seen whether Asbaghi sticks to his 4-2-3-1 system. If he does, Liam Kitching looks set to remain on the bench.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Romal Palmer will be pushing Matty Wolfe and Claudio Gomes for a starting spot – but three players that will almost be certain to retain their places are Styles, Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi, with the latter two making a real impression since their arrivals in January.

And up front with a limited number of options, Carlton Morris has to keep his place with Aaron Leya Iseka and Devante Cole unlikely to displace the 26-year-old in attack.