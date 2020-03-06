All the Charlton Athletic injury news right here

Another huge game awaits Charlton Athletic this weekend as Lee Bowyer looks to spark a run of results which will see them move clear of the drop zone.

Last weekend’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Huddersfield Town saw them move to within two points of the relegation zone and they face another struggler this time around in the form of Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Woodgate’s men currently occupy the final place in the relegation zone, although they will know that a win at The Valley will see them jump above their opponents.

Nerves are really starting to rattle around The Addicks with four losses in their last six matches and no goals in their last two matches, so there is a real sense that this is a must win for Bowyer and his side.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Charlton right-backs?

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Charlton right-back? Greg Shields Michael Turner Graham Stuart Luke Young

But what injury issues are they having to contend with?

The big positive for the club heading into this one is that fan favourite and defensive midfielder Darren Pratley has now returned to full-fitness and is available for selection.

The 34-year-old has not played in any of their last five Championship matches after suffering from back spasms but has now made a full recovery according to Bowyer.

It is not all good news, however.

Bowyer is going to have a tricky decision to make at the back regarding who starts with Naby Sarr set to miss out on the clash.

The centre-back has been suffering with a calf problem, one which forced him to pull out of the Sheffield Wednesday clash at the last moment and also miss the Huddersfield match.