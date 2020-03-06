All the Cardiff City injury news right here

Cardiff City travel to Oakwell tomorrow as they look to get back to winning ways against relegation-threatened Barnsley.

The Bluebirds held fellow play-off chasers Brentford to a 2-2 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium last weekend, meaning they’ve now failed to win in any of their last four games.

Despite that record, the play-off places remain within reach as Neil Harris’ side are just five points back from the top six.

Cardiff will be determined to secure three points against 23rd-place Barnsley, particularly with tough games against Leeds United and Preston North End coming up.

Harris will be without a number of his key men for the clash, including playmaker Lee Tomlin, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

The Bluebirds boss told Wales Online that the 31-year-old had received an injection in his knee to aid his recovery and was “improving”.

It has also been revealed that Striker Isaac Vassell is out for the season after he suffered an injury setback in a recent U23s game against Watford.

Harris said that his old issue had not reoccured but that he had injured his other quad and after having a scan, would not return before the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Think you know Cardiff? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Who is this? Paul Quinn Adam Matthews Tony Capaldi Kevin McNaughton

The Cardiff manager indicated that defender Greg Cunningham would also miss the rest of the season as he continued his recovery from a serious knee problem.

There were positive updates on the fitness of Jazz Richards and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, however.

Harris noted that the Richards was back on the training pitch and may return for the clash with Barnsley, while Mendez-Laing was back jogging and could be back before the end of the season.

The Cardiff boss also revealed that Neil Etheridge, Sol Bamba, and Brad Smith had good some good minutes for the U23s in the Watford game.